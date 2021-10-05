Log in
Foreign Affiliates 2019: little changes in the pre-Corona year

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Press release: 12.628-219/21

Vienna,2021-10-05 - In 2019, some 11 700 enterprises in Austria operated under foreign control, according to Statistics Austria, around 200 or 1.6% fewer than in the previous year. They thus accounted for 3.3% of all enterprises in the market sector in Austria. Conversely, Austrian enterprises had around 6 000 subsidiaries abroad in 2019. In addition to Germany, the most important target country for Austrian foreign investments, these continued to be concentrated primarily in the central, eastern and south-eastern region of Europe.

Foreign affiliates in Austria employed one in five persons employed (21%) and accounted for more than one third (34.3%) of total turnover recorded for the Austrian market economy in 2019.

74.4% of foreign controlled enterprises in Austria had their corporate headquarters within the European Union. By far the most important partner country was Germany, counting for 39.4% of all cases, followed by Switzerland (11.3%), Italy (5.6%), the UK (4.4%), the Netherlands (4.3%), and the United States (4.2%).

Foreign affiliates could mainly be found in Germany (14.2% of all units or 13.2% of foreign employment). Ranked by employment shares, Germany was followed by the Czech Republic (9.0%), Hungary (6.4%), Romania (6.1%), the United States (5.4%) and Poland (4.6%). 66% of all foreign affiliates were located in EU countries, reaching a share in foreign employment of 63%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
