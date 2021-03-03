Foreign Exchange Intervention Rules for Central Banks: A Risk-based Framework

WP/21/32

Foreign Exchange Intervention Rule for Central Banks:

A Risk-Based Framework

by Romain Lafarguette and Romain Veyrune

IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Abstract

This paper presents a rule for foreign exchange interventions (FXI), designed to preserve financial stability in floating exchange rate arrangements. The FXI rule addresses a market failure: the absence of hedging solution for tail exchange rate risk in the market (i.e. high volatility). Market impairment or overshoot of exchange rate between two equilibria could generate high volatility and threaten financial stability due to unhedged exposure to exchange rate risk in the economy. The rule uses the concept of Value at Risk (VaR) to define FXI triggers. While it provides to the market a hedge against tail risk, the rule allows the exchange rate to smoothly adjust to new equilibria. In addition, the rule is budget neutral over the medium term, encourages a prudent risk management in the market, and is more resilient to speculative attacks than other rules, such as fixed-volatility rules. The empirical methodology is backtested on Banco Mexico's FXIs data between 2008 and 2016.

JEL Classification Numbers: E58, F31, G17

Keywords: Foreign Exchange Interventions, Value at Risk, GARCH

Authors' email addresses: rlafarguette@imf.org; rveyrune@imf.org

1 Both at the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF. Corresponding author: rlafarguette@imf.org. The authors thank Tobias Adrian, Suman Basu, Dimitris Drakopoulos, Kelly Eckhold, Chris Erceg, Andres Gonzales, Simon Gray, Darryl King, Vladimir Klyuev, Jorge Kriljenko, Istvan Mak, Thomas McGregor, Stephen Mulema, Umang Rawat, Olga Stankova, and Kevin Wiseman for their comments and insights. Karen Lee provided research assistance. The public data and Python codes to replicate the results of this paper are available at https://romainlafarguette.github.io/software/.

