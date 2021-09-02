Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, August 2021

Page Content

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

press release

In August, Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion August 2021 January 2021 - August 2021 Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net 0.0 49.6 Other** 29.7 29.7 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases*** 29.7 79.3 The central government's net foreign borrowing**** -5.0 -34.9 Change in the foreign-exchange reserve 24.8 44.4

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** The change in net foreign-exchange purchases reflects the allocation of SDR from IMF and not foreign-exchange purchases

**** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In August, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. -34.3 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. -43.1 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank decreased by kr. 48.5 billion in August, to an outstanding amount of kr. 149.2 billion. In August, the central government's liquidity impact decreased the net position by kr. 49.2 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion August 2021 January 2021 - August 2021 The central government's net financing -34.3 -43.1 Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 8.7 70.5 Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing -0.6 5.0 Other** -0.1 -0.4 The central government's gross domestic financing requirement -26.2 32.0 The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** 23.0 89.9 The central government's liquidity impact -49.2 -57.9 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases 29.7 79.3 Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases 0.0 -0.2 Other factors**** -29.0 -35.9 Change in net position -48.5 -14.8

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 19 March 2021 the current-account interest rate has been -0,50 pct. p.a., since 19 March 2021 the lending rate has been -0,35 pct. p.a. and since 19 March 2021 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0,50 pct. p.a.

Enquiries can be directed to press advisor Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 31 AUGUST 2021

Assets 2021 2021 1000 kr. 31/08 31/07 Stock of gold 24,535,626 24,535,626 Foreign assets 409,169,420 413,500,191 Claims on the International Monetary Fund 51,715,754 22,068,426 Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 31,513 31,762 Monetary-policy lending - - Other lending 1,823,729 1,535,956 - Banks'1) 1,823,729 1,535,956 - Miscellaneous loans - - Domestic bonds 32,702,404 32,702,404 Financial fixed assets, etc. 131,056 131,056 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 705,680 703,195 Other assets 3,125,873 3,016,600 523,941,055 498,225,216

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits.

Liabilities 2021 2021 1000 kr. 31/08 31/07 Banknotes 71,837,719 72,187,584 Coins 6,265,486 6,258,232 Monetary-policy deposits 149,200,879 197,707,745 - Current accounts 148,850,879 194,957,745 - Certificates of deposit 350,000 2,750,000 Other deposits 10,041,925 9,988,734 - Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 31,513 31,762 - Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 2,095,083 2,061,542 - Miscellaneous deposits 7,915,329 7,895,430 Central government 159,976,751 115,680,090 Foreign liabilities 2,070,528 1,533,009 Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 43,085,464 13,415,554 Other liabilities 60,382 52,347 Capital and reserves 81,401,921 81,401,921 523,941,055 498,225,216

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.