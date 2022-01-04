Log in
Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, December 2021

01/04/2022 | 11:09am EST
Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, December 2021
​In December, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 48.3 billion to kr. 529.8 billion. For settlement in December, Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange due to intervention in the foreign exchange market amounted to kr. 47.0 billion.
Page Content

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In December 2021, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 48.3 billion to kr. 529.8 billion. The increase reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange for kr. 48.2 billion.

For settlement in December, Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange due to intervention in the foreign-exchange market amounted to kr. 47.0 billion.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion December 2021 January 2021 - December 2021
Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net 47.0 121.5
Other** 1.2 29.2
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases 48.2 150.7
The central government's net foreign borrowing*** 0.0 -59.9
Change in the foreign-exchange reserve 48.3 90.8

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In December, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. 4.0 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. -110.5 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank increased by kr. 64.7 billion in December, to an outstanding amount of kr. 202.5 billion. In December, Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases increased the net position by kr. 48.2 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion December 2021 January 2021 - December 2021
The central government's net financing 4.0 -110.5
Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 3.0 143.1
Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing 1.3 6.2
Other** 0.0 -0.9
The central government's gross domestic financing requirement 8.4 37.9
The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** -8.5 112.4
The central government's liquidity impact 16.9 -74.5
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases 48.2 150.7
Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases 0.0 -1.1
Other factors**** -0.4 -36.6
Change in net position 64.7 38.5

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0.00 pct. p.a., since 1 October 2021 the current-account interest rate has been -0.60 pct. p.a., since 1 October 2021 the lending rate has been -0.45 pct. p.a. and since 1 October 2021 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0.60 pct. p.a.

Enquiries can be directed to press advisor Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 31 DECEMBER 2021

Assets 2021 2021
1000 kr. 31/12 30/11
Stock of gold 24,535,626 24,535,626
Foreign assets 456,042,442 409,362,752
Claims on the International Monetary Fund 52,254,465 52,108,944
Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 40,300 28,828
Monetary-policy lending - -
Other lending 1,874,228 1,636,999
- Banks'1) 1,874,228 1,636,999
- Miscellaneous loans - -
Domestic bonds 31,830,104 31,830,104
Financial fixed assets, etc. 131,056 131,056
Tangible and intangible fixed assets 648,323 697,621
Other assets 3,330,414 3,278,795
570,686,958 523,610,725

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits.

Liabilities 2021 2021
1000 kr. 31/12 30/11
Banknotes 71,368,473 71,116,858
Coins 6,218,036 6,222,635
Monetary-policy deposits 202,527,063 137,837,605
- Current accounts 202,277,063 137,587,605
- Certificates of deposit 250,000 250,000
Other deposits 11,421,075 10,983,619
- Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 40,300 28,828
- Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 2,367,871 2,480,084
- Miscellaneous deposits 9,012,904 8,474,707
Central government 151,532,734 168,389,350
Foreign liabilities 3,059,370 4,512,709
Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 43,085,464 43,085,464
Other liabilities 72,822 60,564
Capital and reserves 81,401,921 81,401,921
570,686,958 523,610,725

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.

