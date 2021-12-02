Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, November 2021

12/02/2021 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, November 2021
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Press releases from Danmarks Nationalbank
Type Press Releases
Year 2021
Published 2 December 2021
In November 2021, the foreign-exchange reserve decreased by kr. 10.4 billion to kr. 481.5 billion.
Page Content

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In November 2021, the foreign-exchange reserve decreased by kr. 10.4 billion to kr. 481.5 billion. The decrease reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net sale of foreign exchange for kr. 0.4 billion, and the central government's net repayment of foreign debt for kr. 10.0 billion, cf. table 1.

For settlement in November, Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion November 2021 January 2021 - November 2021
Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net 0.0 74.5
Other** -0.4 28.0
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -0.4 102.5
The central government's net foreign borrowing*** -10.0 -60.0
Change in the foreign-exchange reserve -10.4 42.5

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In November, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. -46.3 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. -114.6 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank decreased by kr. 15.4 billion in November, to an outstanding amount of kr. 137.8 billion. In November, the central government's liquidity impact decreased the net position by kr. 14.9 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion November 2021 January 2021 - November 2021
The central government's net financing -46.3 -114.6
Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 50.1 140.1
Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing -2.4 4.8
Other** -0.3 -0.9
The central government's gross domestic financing requirement 1.1 29.5
The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** 15.9 120.9
The central government's liquidity impact -14.9 -91.4
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -0.4 102.5
Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases 0.0 -1.1
Other factors**** -0.1 -36.2
Change in net position -15.4 -26.2

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 1 October 2021 the current-account interest rate has been -0,60 pct. p.a., since 1 October 2021 the lending rate has been -0,45 pct. p.a. and since 1 October 2021 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0,60 pct. p.a.

Enquiries can be directed to press advisor Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 30 NOVEMBER 2021

Assets 2021 2021
1000 kr. 30/11 31/10
Stock of gold 24,535,626 24,535,626
Foreign assets 409,362,752 419,451,742
Claims on the International Monetary Fund 52,108,944 51,715,754
Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 28,828 32,101
Monetary-policy lending - -
Other lending 1,636,999 1,357,602
- Banks'1) 1,636,999 1,357,602
- Miscellaneous loans - -
Domestic bonds 31,830,104 31,830,104
Financial fixed assets, etc. 131,056 131,056
Tangible and intangible fixed assets 697,621 700,855
Other assets 3,278,795 3,004,148
523,610,725 532,758,988

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits.

Liabilities 2021 2021
1000 kr. 30/11 31/10
Banknotes 71,116,858 70,827,562
Coins 6,222,635 6,223,237
Monetary-policy deposits 137,837,605 153,220,959
- Current accounts 137,587,605 152,870,959
- Certificates of deposit 250,000 350,000
Other deposits 10,983,619 10,630,495
- Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 28,828 32,101
- Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 2,480,084 2,139,476
- Miscellaneous deposits 8,474,707 8,458,918
Central government 168,389,350 163,532,484
Foreign liabilities 4,512,709 3,774,750
Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 43,085,464 43,085,464
Other liabilities 60,564 62,116
Capital and reserves 81,401,921 81,401,921
523,610,725 532,758,988

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 16:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aSEC Charges Latvian Citizen With Digital Asset Fraud
NE
11:28aAppSwarm to Launch NFT Marketplace to Support Growing Metaverse
AQ
11:28aQuadency Launches Major Upgrade to Crypto Platform
PR
11:26aThe Blood Connection joins nation's first emergency blood reserve
GL
11:26aThe Blood Connection joins nation's first emergency blood reserve
GL
11:26aMedallia Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer
BU
11:25aSanderson Farms Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022
PR
11:25aGreater good charities in partnership with wag! deliver more than 4.9 million meals to animal shelters across the country
GL
11:24aColoplast A/S - Announcement no. 11/2021 - Decisions at the Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
11:24aTHYSSENKRUPP : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
4Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
5China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..

HOT NEWS