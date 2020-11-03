Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, October 2020

Page Content

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In October 2020, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 5.7 billion to kr. 461.4 billion. The increase reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net sale of foreign exchange for kr. 1.8 billion, and the central government's net borrowing of foreign debt for kr. 7.6 billion, cf. table 1. The central government's net foreign borrowing is affected by the central government having issued its first bond denominated in foreign currency since 2014 in the second half of October. A total amount of 2.0 billion dollars was issued.

In October, Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion October 2020 January 2020 - October 2020 Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net 0.0 -77.7 Other** -1.8 -6.2 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -1.8 -83.9 The central government's net foreign borrowing*** 7.6 104.1 Change in the foreign-exchange reserve 5.7 20.2

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In October, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. 30.0 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. 114.7 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank increased by kr. 13.5 billion in October, to an outstanding amount of kr. 155.0 billion. In October, the central government's liquidity impact increased the net position by kr. 16.2 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion October 2020 January 2020 - October 2020 The central government's net financing 30.0 114.7 Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 8.2 66.8 Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing 0.7 12.3 Other** -0.1 0.5 The central government's gross domestic financing requirement 38.9 194.4 The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** 22.7 187.8 The central government's liquidity impact 16.2 6.7 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases -1.8 -83.9 Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases 0.0 1.1 Other factors**** -0.8 0.6 Change in net position 13.5 -75.6

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 1 June 2012 the current-account interest rate has been 0,00 pct. p.a., since 20 January 2015 the lending rate has been 0,05 pct. p.a. and since 20 March 2020 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0,60 pct. p.a.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 31 OCTOBER 2020

Assets 2020 2020 1000 kr. 31/10 30/09 Stock of gold 21,672,570 21,672,570 Foreign assets 419,437,550 413,769,774 Claims on the International Monetary Fund 22,855,392 22,855,392 Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 27,221 31,844 Monetary-policy lending - 7,500,000 Other lending 1,490,715 1,795,361 - Banks'1) 1,490,715 1,795,361 - Miscellaneous loans - - Domestic bonds 33,203,764 33,236,032 Financial fixed assets, etc. 130,748 130,748 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 681,760 685,011 Other assets 981,462 1,132,624 500,481,182 502,809,356

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits.

Liabilities 2020 2020 1000 kr. 31/10 30/09 Banknotes 66,608,980 66,118,243 Coins 6,142,771 6,150,672 Monetary-policy deposits 155,007,695 148,972,765 - Current accounts 30,543,695 25,864,765 - Certificates of deposit 124,464,000 123,108,000 Other deposits 7,856,907 8,006,369 - Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 27,221 31,844 - Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 2,159,109 2,322,536 - Miscellaneous deposits 5,670,577 5,651,989 Central government 168,286,774 176,858,335 Foreign liabilities 2,528,817 2,589,325 Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 14,137,490 14,137,490 Other liabilities 126,280 190,689 Capital and reserves 79,785,468 79,785,468 500,481,182 502,809,356

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.