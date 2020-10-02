Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, September 2020

|
In September 2020, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 0.1 billion to kr. 455.7 billion.
THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE
In September 2020, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 0.1 billion to kr. 455.7 billion. The increase reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange for kr. 0.1 billion, and the central government's net repayment of foreign debt for kr. 0.0 billion, cf. table 1.
In September, Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market.
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1
|
Kr. billion
|
September 2020
|
January 2020 - September 2020
|
Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net
|
0.0
|
-77.7
|
Other**
|
0.1
|
-4.4
|
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases
|
0.1
|
-82.1
|
The central government's net foreign borrowing***
|
0.0
|
96.6
|
Change in the foreign-exchange reserve
|
0.1
|
14.5
Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.
* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.
** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.
*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.
DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY
In September, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. -13.2 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. 84.7 billion, cf. table 2.
The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank decreased by kr. 5.0 billion in September, to an outstanding amount of kr. 141.5 billion. In September, the central government's liquidity impact decreased the net position by kr. 5.2 billion.
Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2
|
Kr. billion
|
September 2020
|
January 2020 - September 2020
|
The central government's net financing
|
-13.2
|
84.7
|
Redemption on domestic central-government debt*
|
16.1
|
58.6
|
Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing
|
0.4
|
11.7
|
Other**
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
The central government's gross domestic financing requirement
|
3.4
|
155.6
|
The central government's gross domestic borrowing***
|
8.6
|
165.1
|
The central government's liquidity impact
|
-5.2
|
-9.5
|
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases
|
0.1
|
-82.1
|
Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
Other factors****
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
Change in net position
|
-5.0
|
-89.1
Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.
* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.
** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government's swap portfolio.
*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.
**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.
DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES
Since 6 July 2012 the discount rate has been 0.00 pct. p.a., since 1 June 2012 the current-account interest rate has been 0.00 pct. p.a., since 20 January 2015 the lending rate has been 0.05 pct. p.a. and since 20 March 2020 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been -0.60 pct. p.a.
Enquiries can be directed to press advicer Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.
BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
|
Assets
|
2020
|
2020
|
1000 kr.
|
30/09
|
31/08
|
Stock of gold
|
21,672,570
|
21,672,570
|
Foreign assets
|
413,769,774
|
413,828,936
|
Claims on the International Monetary Fund
|
22,855,392
|
22,855,392
|
Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB
|
31,844
|
25,853
|
Monetary-policy lending
|
7,500,000
|
-
|
Other lending
|
1,795,361
|
3,718,282
|
- Banks'1)
|
1,795,361
|
3,718,282
|
- Miscellaneous loans
|
-
|
-
|
Domestic bonds
|
33,236,032
|
33,137,402
|
Financial fixed assets, etc.
|
130,748
|
130,748
|
Tangible and intangible fixed assets
|
685,011
|
680,589
|
Other assets
|
1,132,624
|
1,094,341
|
502,809,356
|
497,144,113
1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits.
|
Liabilities
|
2020
|
2020
|
1000 kr.
|
30/09
|
31/08
|
Banknotes
|
66,118,243
|
66,256,627
|
Coins
|
6,150,672
|
6,150,444
|
Monetary-policy deposits
|
148,972,765
|
146,486,147
|
- Current accounts
|
25,864,765
|
30,438,147
|
- Certificates of deposit
|
123,108,000
|
116,048,000
|
Other deposits
|
8,006,369
|
9,804,200
|
- Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB
|
31,844
|
25,853
|
- Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes'
|
2,322,536
|
2,106,897
|
- Miscellaneous deposits
|
5,651,989
|
7,671,450
|
Central government
|
176,858,335
|
171,662,505
|
Foreign liabilities
|
2,589,325
|
2,699,423
|
Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR)
|
14,137,490
|
14,137,490
|
Other liabilities
|
190,689
|
161,809
|
Capital and reserves
|
79,785,468
|
79,785,468
|
502,809,356
|
497,144,113
Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.
