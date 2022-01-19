Log in
Foreign Minister Liimets concludes her visit in UAE and heads to Turkey

01/19/2022 | 11:14am EST
Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets concluded her visit the United Arab Emirates, the first time she travelled to the Gulf States. It was also the first visit by an Estonian foreign minister to the United Arab Emirates in 11 years, characterised by reinforced bilateral relations, a great interest in enhanced economic cooperation and a deeper insight into the security challenges of the region.

The minister had several high-level meetings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - with the Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Speaker of the Parliament Saqr Ghobash and leaders of Hedayah, an international anti-extremism centre. The meetings covered security in our respective regions, developments in bilateral relations and opportunities for useful cooperation for entrepreneurs in both countries.

"The visit was definitely a success, helping Estonia raise its profile in the United Arab Emirates and open new doors. The substantial business delegation that accompanied me on my visit had the chance to make contacts needed for expanding their activities, I was also glad to contribute to enhanced business ties between our countries at the business seminar and the meeting with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised in the framework of EXPO 2020. Meetings with the ministers and speaker of the parliament were crucial, as, in addition to business topics, we had serious discussions about the security situation in the neighbourhoods of Estonia and the UAE. I believe that as a result of this visit, our countries have a better understanding of each other and a more comprehensive overview of future cooperation possibilities," the minister said.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Sustainability Week of Dubai EXPO 2020, Minister Liimets also met with the UAE's education minister, minister of climate and the environment and minister of state for advanced technology, discussing digital development, new technologies, sustainable economy and bilateral cooperation.

The foreign minister will travel to Turkey from the United Arab Emirates.

Photos of the visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzzbJh

Additional information:

Mihkel Tamm
Director General
Communication Department
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
+37254370047

