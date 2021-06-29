Foreign Ministerial Meeting and Joint Foreign and Development Ministerial Meeting

June 29th, 2021

This morning, the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held in Matera under the Italian Presidency, followed by a joint Meeting of Foreign and Development Ministers.

Global governance and the sustainable development of the African continent were at the centre of the Foreign Ministerial Meeting.

The Ministers underlined the need to avoid the 'nationalisation' of interventions and to develop coordinated responses to major global challenges, such as post-pandemic recovery, international trade, climate action, as well as green and digital transition.

In line with Italy's deep attention to the African continent, the Ministers reiterated the importance of supporting Africa in fighting inequality, enhancing women entrepreneurship and youth, and fostering the ecological and digital transition.

The first joint Meeting of Foreign and Development Ministers ended with the adoption of the 'Matera Declaration', which calls upon the international community to build inclusive and resilient food chains and thus ensure adequate nutrition for all, coherently with the goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.

