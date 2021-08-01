Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Foreign Office of Federal Republic of Germany : 01.08.2021 Article

08/01/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Some 60 percent of German exports are handled via international shipping routes. In recent years, the number of incidents against ships in Asian waters has risen continuously. This puts not only the ships and their crews at risk, but also the freedom of trade routes. Germany is looking to expand its efforts to tackle piracy in the region, which is why it is acceding to the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) today (1 August 2021).

What is ReCAAP?

The Agreement was concluded in November 2006. Twenty countries are currently Contracting Parties, including the US and European states such as Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK. The Agreement aims to improve international cooperation to better combat piracy in Asia. A key element of this is the exchange of information on security-related attacks. For example, an Information Sharing Centre has been established in Singapore, which registers all security-related incidents in the region and provides information on how these can be prevented.

Why is Germany acceding to the Agreement?

More than half of Germany's exports are transported via international shipping routes. Attacks on ships that put the security of vessels and their crews at risk are increasing and threatening the trade routes between Asia and Europe. Germany is seeking to play a more active role in combating and preventing piracy in this region of the world.

A further step towards implementing the policy guidelines on the Indo-Pacific region

Germany's accession to ReCAAP is also a key step towards implementing the policy guidelines on the Indo-Pacific region adopted by the Federal Government in September 2020 - the strategic guide for Germany's foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific. The aim of the policy guidelines is to intensify relations in and with the region and place them on a broader footing. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is at the heart of these multilateral efforts. ASEAN is the most effective regional organisation in the Indo-Pacific and promotes peace, security and stability in Southeast Asia.

Further information

The Federal Government's policy guidelines for the Indo-Pacific

ReCAAP Homepage

Disclaimer

Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aFOREIGN OFFICE OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY : 01.08.2021 Article
PU
01:11aChina new home price growth slows in July - private survey
RE
12:22aU.S. COVID-19 eviction ban expires, leaving renters at risk
RE
12:22aDEPARTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER AND CABINET OF NE : Speech to Dawn Raids Apology
PU
12:02aMUBADALA PETROLEUM LLC : Launches its 2020 Sustainability Report, Highlighting its Commitment to ESG Principles
PU
08/01U.S. COVID-19 eviction ban expires after Congress fails to act
RE
08/01U.s. covid-19 residential eviction ban expires putting millions at risk of being forced from homes
RE
07/31S.Korea July exports jump to record though growth pace slows
RE
07/31S.korea says july avg exports per working day +32.2% y/y
RE
07/31S.korea says july semiconductor exports +39.6% y/y
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : Discovery exploring takeover bid for UK's Channel 4 - The Telegraph
2KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P. : KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH honors “Forsah” delegates to &l..
3China new home price growth slows in July - private survey
4S.Korea July exports jump to record though growth pace slows
5GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP : GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP : Inc. & Partners Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOT NEWS