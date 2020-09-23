Foreign access to China's $16 trillion bond market

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell is
set to decide on whether to include Chinese government bonds in
its World Government Bond Index on Thursday, potentially opening
the way for more foreign participation in China's $16 trillion
bond market.
Below is an introduction to the market for foreign
investors.
HOW CAN FOREIGNERS BUY CHINESE BONDS?
Foreign institutional investors can access the exchange bond and
interbank markets, China's two main markets for bonds, through
the dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII) programme, and its yuan-denominated sibling, RQFII.
China scrapped quotas for QFII and RQFII in June, to give
qualified foreign institutions unlimited access to Chinese
stocks and bonds.
Some institutional investors, including foreign central
banks and monetary authorities and sovereign wealth funds can
register for direct access to the interbank market through China
Interbank Market (CIBM) Direct.
Bond Connect, introduced in July 2017, allows quota-free
access to the interbank market through its "northbound" channel
through Hong Kong. China has not launched a "southbound"
channel, which would allow Chinese investors to invest in
offshore bonds.
WHAT DO FOREIGN INVESTORS BUY
Foreign holdings are concentrated in the following:
- Chinese government bonds (CGBs) issued by the finance
ministry. Foreigners held CGBs worth 1.6 trillion yuan ($236.13
billion) in August, 9.2% of the total.
- Policy bank bonds, quasi-sovereign instruments issued by China
Development Bank, Export-Import Bank of China and Agricultural
Development Bank of China. Foreign holdings stood at 797.9
billion yuan in August, 4.6% of the total.
- Negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs), a short-term
interbank debt instrument with tenors of up to one year. Foreign
holdings were 210.2 billion yuan in August.
- Medium-term notes, a corporate debt instrument. Foreign
holdings were 89.4 billion yuan in August.
WHO REGULATES THE CHINESE BOND MARKET?
The National Association of Financial Market Institutional
Investors (NAFMII) regulates the interbank market, under the
auspices of the People's Bank of China, with trading conducted
through the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),
China's state planner, regulates enterprise bonds, a corporate
debt instrument.
China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC) and the
Shanghai Clearing House are the central depositories.
The exchange bond market is regulated by the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Trading primarily takes
place on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, with China
Securities Depository and Clearing Co as the central depository.
WHAT PROBLEMS DO FOREIGN INVESTORS STILL FACE?
Investors say China lags far behind its developed-market peers
in liquidity, ease of trading and market access.
Liquidity remains low as China's banks, pension funds,
insurance companies hold on to their inventory because they
cannot engage in bond lending, said Eugenie Shen, managing
director and head of ASIFMA's Asset Management Group.
Foreign investors have few hedging tools, such as access to
bond futures, she said.
China's practice of charging trading fees separately,
rather than building them into the spread, has been problematic
for asset managers, but Shen said she expects to see progress on
conforming to global practice this year.
($1 = 6.7758 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, additional reporting by Samuel
Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)