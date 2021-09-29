Foreign banks dominate the Danish money market

Foreign banks are active in the market for borrowing and lending between banks, which is a market with a total daily turnover of kr. 72 billion. More than two thirds of the borrowing and lending of domestic banks in the money market is with foreign banks. This is evident from Danmarks Nationalbank's yearly money market survey, which covers the turnover in deposits and interest rate derivatives among the banks during Q2.

