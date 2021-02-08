Laure Lalouette, Alejandro Zamora-Pérez,
Codruta Rusu, Nikolaus Bartzsch,
Emmanuelle Politronacci, Martial Delmas,
António Rua, Marco Brandi, Martti Naksi
Occasional Paper Series
Foreign demand for euro banknotes
No 253 / January 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
ECB Occasional Paper Series No 253 / January 2021
|
1
Abstract
In order to understand why there is a continuous increase in euro banknote circulation even though the use of cash for transactions is decreasing in the euro area - a phenomenon known as the paradox of banknotes - the members of the Overseas workstream of the Eurosystem Research Network on Cash (EURECA)1 have conducted a study on the foreign demand for euro banknotes. The results of this study are based on desk research using data collected in the Eurosystem and from other organisations, and using both proven and innovative techniques.
The objectives of this study are to identify the drivers of foreign demand and to estimate the share of euro banknotes circulating outside the euro area. The results provide an insight into the reasons for the increase in banknote circulation. They also show how significant the international demand for euro banknotes is, providing us with a clue to understanding the paradox of banknotes.
The study shows that there are a multitude of factors behind the demand for euro banknotes, for both store-of-value and transaction purposes. In particular, euro cash flows are mainly driven by local-specific determinants, i.e. factors affecting a country's demand for euro (local inflation, economic activity and foreign tourism) rather than external factors (global uncertainty or short-term interest rates in the euro area). On the back of this research, the share of euro banknotes in circulation estimated to be outside the euro area is between 30% and 50% of the total value of euro banknote circulation.
Keywords: euro, banknotes, foreign demand for money, euroisation, currency substitution, hoarding, remittances
JEL classification: E41, E47, E49, E59, F24
1 Eurosystem Research Network on Cash (EURECA).
|
ECB Occasional Paper Series No 253 / January 2021
|
2
1 Research question and objectives
Prepared by Laure Lalouette, ECB
A currency's international role may, to a certain extent, explain the trends seen in the total value of its circulation. At the end of December 2019, the total value of euro banknotes in circulation was €1,292.7 billion, with an annual growth of 5.0% - the average rate over the past ten years (see Chart 1). Euro banknote circulation is growing continuously, even though it is claimed that cash usage is declining: this phenomenon has been referred to as the "paradox of banknotes" (Bailey, 2009) or the "cash paradox" (Williams, 2012; Jiang and Shao, 2020). However, the euro is not only used for transaction purposes, although other factors underpinning demand have, until now, been insufficiently investigated.
Chart 1
Euro banknotes in circulation
(left-hand scale: EUR billions; right-hand scale: percentages)
Total value euro circulation
Annual growth rate
|
1,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Source: ECB Currency Information System (CIS2) data.
Note: Last observation December 2019.
The steady upward trend for euro banknotes in circulation is not the homogeneous stylised pattern seen for other European currencies. As Chart 2 shows, the value of banknotes in circulation in developed countries may increase, remain stable or decline. Various factors may explain these trends, e.g. the international role of a currency. The Swedish krona, which is mainly used for domestic transaction purposes, shows circulation growth declining over time (Engert et al., 2019). The Danish krone, which is mainly used for domestic transactions and as a domestic store of value, shows stable growth. The euro, which is used for domestic and foreign2 transactions and for domestic and foreign3 store-of-value purposes, shows strong circulation growth. There may be evidence that foreign demand for euro banknotes, both for transaction and for store-of-value purposes, is supporting its circulation growth. The
-
E.g. euroisation, cross-border shopping, travel for leisure or for business.
-
E.g. savings, currency reserves and asset portfolio management.
|
ECB Occasional Paper Series No 253 / January 2021
|
3
