Foreign holding of China government bonds hit new record in August

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Global investors raised their
holdings of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) to a record high for
a fifth straight month in August, official data showed on
Monday, though the pace of increase slowed as yield premiums
fell.
Foreign investors held CGBs worth 2.2 trillion yuan
($340.77 billion) at the end of August, according to data
released by interbank bond market depository China Central
Depository & Clearing Co (CCDC).
That was an all-time high, and up 0.8% from a month earlier.
Offshore investors' holdings of policy financial bonds,
issued by China's policy banks, stood at 1.05 trillion yuan,
also a record and also up about 0.8% from the end of July.
Holdings of local government bonds surged, albeit from a low
base, rising nearly 60% on the month to a record 9.45 billion
yuan, up 183% so far this year.
Total foreign holdings of bonds cleared through CCDC
totalled 3.41 trillion yuan, up 0.9% on the month, the data
showed. Additional monthly interbank market data from the
Shanghai Clearing House was not yet available.
While holdings rose, the pace of growth slowed as the spread
between the Chinese and U.S. 10-year yield,
narrowed by about 10 basis points in August.
That spread may narrow further amid expectations that
China's central bank will loosen monetary policy to cope with a
slowing economy, even as the Fed prepares to taper stimulus.
CGBs are set to be included in index provider FTSE Russell's
flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) over 36 months from
the end of October, a move expected to draw billions of dollars
into the world's second-largest bond market.
