Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Foreign holding of China government bonds hit new record in August

09/06/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Global investors raised their holdings of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) to a record high for a fifth straight month in August, official data showed on Monday, though the pace of increase slowed as yield premiums fell.

Foreign investors held CGBs worth 2.2 trillion yuan ($340.77 billion) at the end of August, according to data released by interbank bond market depository China Central Depository & Clearing Co (CCDC).

That was an all-time high, and up 0.8% from a month earlier.

Offshore investors' holdings of policy financial bonds, issued by China's policy banks, stood at 1.05 trillion yuan, also a record and also up about 0.8% from the end of July.

Holdings of local government bonds surged, albeit from a low base, rising nearly 60% on the month to a record 9.45 billion yuan, up 183% so far this year.

Total foreign holdings of bonds cleared through CCDC totalled 3.41 trillion yuan, up 0.9% on the month, the data showed. Additional monthly interbank market data from the Shanghai Clearing House was not yet available.

While holdings rose, the pace of growth slowed as the spread between the Chinese and U.S. 10-year yield, narrowed by about 10 basis points in August.

That spread may narrow further amid expectations that China's central bank will loosen monetary policy to cope with a slowing economy, even as the Fed prepares to taper stimulus.

CGBs are set to be included in index provider FTSE Russell's flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) over 36 months from the end of October, a move expected to draw billions of dollars into the world's second-largest bond market. ($1 = 6.4560 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10aLife after the ECB? The tapering debate begins
RE
07:10aChina securities regulator says will step up monitoring cross-border capital flows to maintain market stability
RE
07:08aChina securities regulator says will support chinese companies to list in hong kong
RE
07:08aChina securities regulator says will expand the channels for foreign capital to invest in china's securities and futures market
RE
07:06aChina securities regulator says will improve rules regulating overseas listings of chinese companies
RE
07:05aWRAPUP 1-Tiny chips cast big shadow over Munich car show
RE
07:05aChina securities regulator says will improve domestic listing rules for overseas entities
RE
07:04aChina securities regulator says will make rules to facilitate the issuance of panda bonds by foreign institutions
RE
07:03aShipping industry proposes levy to speed up zero carbon future
RE
07:01aOil down after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares lifted by prospect of lower rates for longer
2Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
3Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades
4JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations
5Roche : India's Hetero gets emergency use nod to make Roche's COVID-19 ..

HOT NEWS