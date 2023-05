SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors reduced their holdings of China's onshore yuan bonds in April, official data showed on Monday.

Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.17 trillion yuan ($458.62 billion) at end of last month, down from 3.21 trillion yuan at end-March, the central bank's Shanghai head office said. ($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond)