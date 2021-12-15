Foreign holdings of Treasuries hit record high in October -data

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S.
Treasuries, led by Japan and China, rose to a record high for
the month of October, data from the Treasury department showed
on Wednesday.
Major foreign owners of Treasuries showed holdings of $7.648
trillion in October, an all-time peak, compared with $7.549
trillion the previous month.
The record number suggested continued appetite for U.S.
government debt given uncertainty about global growth and
inflation and amid low bond yields around the world, analysts
said.
"U.S. yields were a little higher during the month and that
may have attracted some of the buyers and made Treasuries look
like a better investment," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates
strategist, at TD Securities in New York.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields started October with
a yield of 1.4650%, rising nearly 10 basis points to
1.5609% by the end of that month.
Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries
with holdings in October of $1.320 trillion, a record peak, from
$1.299 trillion the previous month.
China's holdings also increased to $1.065 trillion, from
$1.047 trillion in September.
On a transaction basis, foreigners sold Treasuries in the
month of October to the tune of $43.5 billion, the largest
outflow since May.
But TD's Goldberg said this does not reflect the true
picture in terms of foreign holdings of Treasuries because there
is a bias toward transactions that does not account for steady
holdings.
Data also showed U.S. corporate bonds had inflows for a
third straight month with $11.995 billion in October, from $1.09
billion in September.
Foreign investors, meanwhile, sold $21.827 billion in U.S.
equities in October, after also selling $10.951 billion the
previous month.
Data also showed that U.S. residents reduced their holdings
of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $29.2
billion.
Overall, net foreign acquisitions of U.S. long-term and
short-term securities, including banking flows, showed a net
inflow of $143 billion in October, from an outflow of $27.3
billion in September.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Rosalba
O'Brien and David Gregorio)