Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Foreign holdings of Treasuries hit record high in October -data

12/15/2021 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries, led by Japan and China, rose to a record high for the month of October, data from the Treasury department showed on Wednesday.

Major foreign owners of Treasuries showed holdings of $7.648 trillion in October, an all-time peak, compared with $7.549 trillion the previous month.

The record number suggested continued appetite for U.S. government debt given uncertainty about global growth and inflation and amid low bond yields around the world, analysts said.

"U.S. yields were a little higher during the month and that may have attracted some of the buyers and made Treasuries look like a better investment," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields started October with a yield of 1.4650%, rising nearly 10 basis points to 1.5609% by the end of that month.

Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries with holdings in October of $1.320 trillion, a record peak, from $1.299 trillion the previous month.

China's holdings also increased to $1.065 trillion, from $1.047 trillion in September.

On a transaction basis, foreigners sold Treasuries in the month of October to the tune of $43.5 billion, the largest outflow since May.

But TD's Goldberg said this does not reflect the true picture in terms of foreign holdings of Treasuries because there is a bias toward transactions that does not account for steady holdings.

Data also showed U.S. corporate bonds had inflows for a third straight month with $11.995 billion in October, from $1.09 billion in September.

Foreign investors, meanwhile, sold $21.827 billion in U.S. equities in October, after also selling $10.951 billion the previous month.

Data also showed that U.S. residents reduced their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $29.2 billion.

Overall, net foreign acquisitions of U.S. long-term and short-term securities, including banking flows, showed a net inflow of $143 billion in October, from an outflow of $27.3 billion in September. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pEx-Wall Street quantitative analyst pleads guilty to U.S. insider trading charge
RE
05:55pFrom schools to sports, a new wave of COVID-19 disrupts U.S. life
RE
05:53pBiden nominates JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia
RE
05:52pForeign holdings of Treasuries hit record high in October -data
RE
05:51pNew Zealand Q3 economic growth slammed by Delta lockdowns
RE
05:46pFED'S POWELL : No call yet on when balance sheet would shrink
RE
05:45pForeign holdings of Treasuries hit record high in October -data
RE
05:45pFed signals three rate hikes in the cards in 2022 as inflation fight begins
RE
05:39pWall Street rallies on Fed decision
RE
05:39pSoccer-Ayew strikes as Palace hold Southampton to 2-2 draw
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals three rate hikes in the cards in 2022 as inflation fight be..
2The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
3U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
4BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
5Analyst recommendations: Costco Wholesale, Domino's Pizza, Ingersoll Ra..

HOT NEWS