Foreign holdings of Treasuries rise in January as yield rise lures investors -U.S. data

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Foreign buying of U.S.
Treasuries grew the most in six months in January, data from the
U.S. Treasury showed on Monday, thanks to a rise in yields that
have been boosted by strong economic prospects which could also
lift inflation.
Foreign investors led by China and Japan held $7.119
trillion in Treasuries in January, up nearly $49 billion from
$7.07 trillion the previous month, representing the strongest
buying of Treasuries by foreigners since July 2020.
The holdings of Japan, the largest non-U.S. holder of
Treasuries, rose to $1.276 trillion in January, from $1.251
trillion in December 2020. China raised its holdings to $1.095
trillion in January from $1.072 trillion the previous month.
"What stands out are the big purchases from China and Japan,
as the back-up in rates made Treasuries attractive," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
At the end of January, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields were at 1.094%, up from 0.917% at the
beginning of the month.
On a transaction basis, however, U.S. Treasuries showed an
outflow of $48.97 billion in January, an increase from outflows
of $20.69 billion in December 2020. U.S. Treasuries have posted
inflows in eight of the last 11 months.
Analysts said this particular metric does not totally
capture demand for Treasuries as it pertains to specific
transactions for the month and not actual holdings.
Foreign investors bought $11.978 billion in U.S. equities in
January, down from $78.301 billion the previous month.
Foreigners have added U.S. stocks for nine straight months.
Data also showed U.S. corporate bonds had a net inflow of
investment of $18.82 billion in January, from outflows of
$11.395 billion in October.
Overall, net foreign acquisitions of U.S. long-term and
short-term securities, as well as banking flows, amounted to a
net inflow of $106.3 billion in January, up from a net inflow of
$8 billion in December.
U.S. residents, meanwhile, reduced their holdings of
long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $56.8 billion in
January.
