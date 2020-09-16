Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries up for 3rd straight month -data

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S.
Treasuries grew for a third straight month in July, data from
the Treasury department showed on Wednesday, as investors
snapped up U.S. debt in a world of negative-yielding bonds.
Overseas investors held $7.087 trillion in U.S. Treasuries
in July, from $7.039 trillion the previous month.
"General foreign buying of Treasuries reflects the global
low interest environment," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates
strategist, at TD Securities in New York. "Investors are still
very much starved for yield."
On a transaction basis, however, U.S. Treasuries showed
foreign outflows in July of $22.79 billion, from inflows of
$28.89 billion in June. U.S. Treasury outflows persisted in four
of the last five months.
At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the market saw
record Treasury debt outflows of $310.79 billion in March.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ended July at 0.53%
, down from 0.68% at the beginning of the month.
Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries
during the month, ahead of China, with Japanese holdings rising
to $1.293 trillion in July, from $1.262 trillion in June.
"On a foreign exchange-hedged basis, it became attractive
for Japanese investors to buy U.S. Treasuries," said TD's
Goldberg.
For Japanese investors, buying U.S. 10-year debt and hedging
back to yen using three-month currency forwards would net a
total yield of 10 basis points, Neuberger Berman data showed. It
was -74 basis points a year ago, and negative for nearly three
years before that, due to higher U.S. interest rates.
China's holdings of Treasuries slipped to $1.073 trillion in
July, from $1.074 trillion the previous month.
Foreign investors, meanwhile, purchased $15.99 billion of
U.S. stocks in July, from $28.522 billion in June. In May,
foreigners saw record buying of $79.7 billion.
U.S. corporate bonds, however, saw a record outflow of $54.35
billion in July, from $16.6 billion in June.
U.S. residents decreased their holdings of long-term foreign
securities, with net sales of $37.5 billion in July, from net
sales of $34.2 billion in June.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci
and Lincoln Feast.)