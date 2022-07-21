Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Foreign holdings of yuan bonds stood at $3.57 trln yuan at end-June - PBOC

07/21/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of yuan bonds traded on China's interbank bond market totalled 3.57 trillion yuan ($527.54 billion) at end-June, down from 3.66 trillion yuan a month earlier, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

Out of the total holdings, overseas investors held 2.32 trillion yuan worth of Chinese government bonds at the end of last month, while holdings of quasi-sovereign policy bank bonds stood at 0.86 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.7673 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 2.76 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.13% 6.77541 Delayed Quote.6.58%
