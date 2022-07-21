Foreign holdings of yuan bonds stood at $3.57 trln yuan at end-June - PBOC

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of yuan bonds
traded on China's interbank bond market totalled 3.57 trillion
yuan ($527.54 billion) at end-June, down from 3.66 trillion
yuan a month earlier, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on
Friday.
Out of the total holdings, overseas investors held 2.32
trillion yuan worth of Chinese government bonds at the end of
last month, while holdings of quasi-sovereign policy bank bonds
stood at 0.86 trillion yuan.
($1 = 6.7673 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)