Foreign holdings of yuan bonds stood at $3.57 trln yuan at end-June - PBOC

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of yuan bonds traded on China's interbank bond market totalled 3.57 trillion yuan ($527.54 billion) at end-June, down from 3.66 trillion yuan a month earlier, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

Out of the total holdings, overseas investors held 2.32 trillion yuan worth of Chinese government bonds at the end of last month, while holdings of quasi-sovereign policy bank bonds stood at 0.86 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.7673 Chinese yuan)

