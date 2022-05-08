Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in first quarter

May 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investments in Tunisia rose by 73%
in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period a
year earlier, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency reported,
according to Tunisia's state news agency.
The European Union said in March it planned to lend 450
million euros ($475 million) to support Tunisia's budget and
said it would invest 4 billion euros in coming years.
The North African country has been seeking international
help to support its strained public finances.
($1 = 0.9478 euros)
(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Edmund Blair)