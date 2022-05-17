Foreign investors cut China bond holdings in April as yuan slumped

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors cut their
holdings of Chinese yuan-denominated bonds for the third
consecutive month in April, the longest such stretch on record,
as a sliding yuan and evaporating yield premiums on Chinese debt
ate away at the instruments' appeal.
Investors outside of China held Chinese bonds worth a total
of 3.77 trillion yuan at the end of April,
according to Reuters calculations on data released by the China
Central Depository & Clearing Co (CCDC) and the Shanghai
Clearing House on Wednesday.
That was down 2.8% from a month earlier.
Holdings of Chinese bonds by offshore investors had also
fallen 2.82% in March, the steepest monthly drop since January
2017, and 1.97% in January.
The April total included holdings of Chinese government
bonds (CGBs) worth 2.39 trillion yuan, down 1.7% from a month
earlier, and policy bank bonds worth 965 billion yuan.
It was the first time foreign holdings of the
quasi-sovereign bonds, which yield more than CGBs of the same
tenor and are among the most liquid instruments traded on
China's interbank bond market, had dipped below 1 trillion yuan
since March last year.
The release of the data came after a lengthy delay that CCDC
on Tuesday attributed to epidemic-related factors.
The delay had sparked market speculation that officials
might be attempting to hide the scope of outflows from Chinese
assets as a slowing economy and rising U.S. yields weighed
heavily on the yuan.
Data released last week by the International Institute of
Finance (IIF) showed the largest quarterly capital outflows on
record for China in the first quarter.
The yuan fell more than 4% against the dollar in
April, while benchmark Chinese 10-year government bonds yielded
around 16 basis points less than their U.S. equivalents on
Wednesday, down from a nearly 125 basis point premium at the end
of 2021.
($1 = 6.7470 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)