SHANGHAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors increased their holdings of China's onshore bonds for a second consecutive month in June, official data showed on Friday, as currency-hedged yuan bond returns remain attractive and the country further opens up its bond market.

Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.28 trillion yuan ($457.53 billion) at end-June, up from 3.19 trillion yuan a month earlier, the central bank's Shanghai head office said.

The latest data suggests foreign holdings, which now account for 2.5% of China's interbank bond market, steadied in June.

The foreign exchange regulator said overseas investors have purchased a net $79 billion worth of onshore yuan bonds in the first half of this year, reversing the net outflows seen for the whole of 2022.

Wang Chunying, spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told reporters the regulator expects foreign investors to continue buying yuan-denominated assets and sees room for stable and sustainable growth for foreign investments in China's bond market.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is near the top of its rate tightening cycle and when the interest rate differential between U.S. and China bonds stops widening, yield seeking investors would more lean towards adding yuan bond positions.

The spread of 10-year U.S. Treasuries and China government bond yield peaked at a eight-month high of 135 basis points in early July.

As long as the currency-hedged yuan bond return remains attractive, there will continue to be opportunistic investor flows into China's bond market, said Pin Ru Tan, head of Asia Pacific Rates Strategy at HSBC.

Foreign purchase of China government bonds may be FX hedged via instruments such as dollar-yuan swaps, given the hedged yuan bond yield was more attractive, analysts at HSBC wrote in a report.

Meanwhile, China announced fresh measures at the end of June to facilitate foreign investment into the country's bond market, saying it would cut service fees, improve foreign access to forex hedging, and streamline the process of opening accounts. ($1 = 7.1690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill and Lincoln Feast)