Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Foreign investors should be able to withdraw from Russian market, lobby says

05/19/2022 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the Moscow Exchange

(Reuters) - Russian stock market lobby NAUFOR believes non-residents should be able to gradually withdraw from Russian assets so the securities they own can return to the market, the head of the group said on Thursday.

Russia put restrictions on foreigners trading Russian assets in March, saying it wanted to ensure decisions to exit were considered and not driven by political pressure, after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The restrictions banned foreigners from selling assets on the stock market, allowing them to receive proceeds from owing securities to special C-type accounts as part of capital controls aimed at shielding Russia from Western sanctions.

"I think it will be valid to lift restrictions for non-residents, both from friendly and unfriendly (countries)," NAUFOR head Alexei Timofeev told Reuters.

Creating two separate mechanisms for these two groups of investors was complicated, Timofeev said, adding that the withdrawal process should be gradual and should not lead to a market crash.

Lifting restrictions would allow frozen assets to return to the market, in the first place, Timofeev said.

"Secondly, this would allow local retail and institutional investors to buy securities from non-residents. Thirdly, this will keep investors who are willing to continue their operations on the market."

NAUFOR, the national association of securities market participants, is an influential lobby group that has more than 400 members, including companies and banks.

The head of the financial policy department at the finance ministry, Ivan Chebeskov, has said that Russia authorities should avoid a situation when foreign investors will be aiming to "sell assets at any cost".

The central bank has praised the recent ban on the sale of securities by non-residents, saying it helped to avoid extreme market volatility that could have caused mass defaults through a domino effect.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48aDUTCH GOV'T : no plan to increase Groningen gas production after setback
RE
11:48aChina says it wants to expand BRICS bloc of emerging economies
RE
11:48aMercedes aims to fuel road to electric luxury with 'desire'
RE
11:46aS.Africa's rand firms after central bank raises lending rate by 50 bps
RE
11:46aEgypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 200 basis points
RE
11:44aTether has increased holdings of u.s. treasury bills 13% to…
RE
11:44aTether has cut reserves of secured loans- statement…
RE
11:44aTether has increased money market fund reserves- statement…
RE
11:44aStablecoin tether has boosted reserves of u.s. government de…
RE
11:44aOfficial correction-tether has cut commercial paper holdings 17%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slump after retail giants sound stagflation alarm
2Analyst recommendations: Zoom, Cisco, Target, Under Armour, Walmart...
3Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks ..
4Exclusive-Major Credit Suisse shareholder calls for new CEO
5Chart of the day: Investors and their fears

HOT NEWS