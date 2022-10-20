Foreign investors sold about $1 bln of Colombian debt in 'over-reaction' -finance minister

BOGOTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have sold
an estimated $1 billion in Colombian public debt so far in
October, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said on Thursday,
as investors spooked by debate over ambitious tax reform and a
cratering peso shifted their funds.
Ocampo labelled the situation an over-reaction, reiterating
repeated promises to preserve economic stability, including by
reducing the fiscal deficit to a target of 4.3% of gross
domestic product.
"The proportion of TES (Treasury bonds) in foreign hands is
27% or 28% (of the total)," Ocampo told an economic forum.
"There have been lots of positive portfolio flows in previous
months, in October it will be negative ... the outflows in
October are like a billion (dollars)."
Leftist President Gustavo Petro, who took office in August,
has pledged to raise an additional 25 trillion pesos ($5
billion) in tax revenue next year through higher taxes on
individuals and oil and coal, drawing industry criticism.
Colombia's peso closed at a record low of 4,904 to the
dollar on Thursday, amid market critiques of Petro's rhetoric
and rumors of Ocampo's possible resignation, which has been
denied by the government.
Petro came under fire last week for questioning the
central bank's decision to hike its benchmark rate to 10% and
for floating a temporary tax to prevent capital flight.
Ocampo has said high inflation is a supply-side problem that
will not be fixed just by hiking interest rates, though he
acknowledged at the forum that it would be difficult not to
raise costs in tandem with other central banks.
"I think there has been an over-reaction," Ocampo said. "I
want to be very emphatic once again, as I have been nearly every
day that I have made comments, that the government has a
commitment to macroeconomic stability."
But analysts said they were betting Ocampo will not stay
long and Petro is the true bellwether of what is to come.
"The voice of the president is the one to keep in mind,"
said Juan David Ballen, head economist at the Casa de Bolsa
brokerage.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Pullin)