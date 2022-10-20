Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Foreign investors sold estimated $1 bln of Colombian debt so far in Oct -finance minister

10/20/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have sold an estimated $1 billion in Colombian public debt so far in October, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said on Thursday, as investors spooked by the ongoing debate over an ambitious tax reform and a cratering peso currency take their funds elsewhere.

"The proportion of TES (Treasury bonds) in foreign hands is 27% or 28% (of the total)," Ocampo told an economic forum. "There have been lots of positive portfolio flows in previous months, in October it will be negative ... the outflows in October are like a billion (dollars)."

The situation is a "market over-reaction" Ocampo said, reiterating repeated promises to preserve economic stability, including by reducing the fiscal deficit to a target of 4.3% of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:19pBrazil's Assai posts 47.8% drop in Q3 net profit
RE
05:19pPfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose
RE
05:18pMeta refuses to give up on campaign to disqualify FTC chair
RE
05:17pU.S. Supreme Court's Barrett declines to block Biden student loan relief
RE
05:15pSt. Louis Fed says will "think differently" about involvement in private events
RE
05:14pHealth Care Down as Defensive Sectors Wane -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:11pFormer BoE, BoC Governor Carney: UK crisis shows risk of policies at cross purposes
RE
05:07pThree Louisiana men freed after 28 years in prison for wrongful murder convictions
RE
05:06pRussian court orders arrest of dissident journalist Ovsyannikova
RE
05:05pMorgan Stanley plans preliminary talks for stake sale in German renewable firm PNE
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
3UK watchdog advocates measures to boost North Sea oil and gas output
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse losses to continue winning streak
5Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, American Water, Dominion Energ..

HOT NEWS