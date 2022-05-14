Foreign ministers of Finland, Turkey, to meet over NATO tensions, Haavisto says

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Finland
and Turkey will meet in Berlin later on Saturday to try and
solve disagreements over Finland's and Sweden's plan to join
NATO, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavesto said.
"I am sure we will find a solution," he told reporters as he
arrived for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin,
adding he had spoken to his "good colleague" Mevlut Cavusoglu by
phone on Friday.
