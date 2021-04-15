Foreign selling in Treasuries in February hits highest since December 2018 -data

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Foreign outflows in
Treasuries hit their highest in more than two years in February,
according to data from the U.S. Treasury released on Thursday,
as investors sold government debt on expectations that yields
would go higher as the economy emerged from the pandemic.
On a transaction basis, foreign investors sold $65.46
billion in Treasuries in the month, the largest outflow since
December 2018, compared with outflows of $49.13 billion the
previous month. Investors have sold Treasuries in nine of the
last 12 months.
Foreign holdings of Treasuries overall declined to $7.098
trillion in February, from $7.119 trillion the previous month.
In January, foreign ownership of Treasuries gained the most in
six months.
"A lot of investors may have been nervous about the move in
rates and decided to sell on expectations that rates are moving
higher," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD
Securities in New York.
At the end of February, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields were at 1.456%, up from 1.077% at the
beginning of the month.
An improving U.S. economy due in part to increased
vaccinations pushed yields higher in February and prompted
market expectations that the Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates earlier than what officials had suggested, which
was not until at least 2024.
The Fed stuck to its guns and said no rate hike is
forthcoming over the next few years.
Japan led the slide in foreign holdings in February, with
$1.258 trillion, from $1.276 trillion in January, which,
analysts said, may have been related to the country's March
fiscal year-end.
Japanese investors tend to sell U.S. assets and repatriate
those proceeds back to their home country for balance sheet
purposes, with the approaching fiscal-year end.
Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of U.S. government
debt.
China, on the other hand, raised its holdings of U.S.
government debt, with $1.1 trillion, from $1.09 trillion in
January.
"There's a lot of cross-currents. The sell-off has a lot of
strong sellers, but also attracted buyers, buying the dip," said
TD's Goldberg.
Data also showed foreign investors bought $13.99 billion in
U.S. equities in February, from $11.868 billion in January.
Foreigners have purchased U.S. stocks for 10 straight months.
U.S. corporate bonds had a net inflow of $14.49 billion,
from $18.87 billion in January.
Overall, net foreign acquisitions of U.S. long-term and
short-term securities, as well as banking flows, amounted to a
net inflow of $72.6 billion in February, from a revised $105.8
billion in January.
