Foreign trade in October 2020: imports declined by 6.0%, exports by 10.7%

Press release: 12.412-003/21
Vienna,2021-01-08 - The value of imports of goodswas at €13.48 bn in October 2020, a decrease of 6.0% compared to October 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. At the same time, exports of goodsdecreased by 10.7% to €13.16 bn. The balance of trade thus showed a deficit of €0.32 bn. Working-day adjusted, imports rose by 0.2%, while exports declined by 4.4%.
The significant decline due to Corona crisis in March (import: -7.8%, export: -4.3%), April (import: -26.0%, export: -23.7%) and May (import: -24.6%, export: -25.4%) was mainly responsible for the negative development of foreign trade in the current reporting year. In the period January to October 2020, total imports amounted to €119.29 bn and total exports added up to €117.77 bn. Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Austrian imports decreased by 10.5% and Austrian exports declined by 9.2%. A general flattening of exports as well as imports was already observed in January and February 2020, before the first Corona shutdown in Austria came into effect in mid-March 2020. The global ITGS balance (Austrian International Trade in Goods Statistics balance) showed a deficit of €1.52 bn.
For more detailed information please refer to the German version. Visualisations of the foreign trade data for 2019 are available in the ITGS-Atlas, the interactive tree maps on imports as well as exports and a bar diagram.
Disclaimer
Statistik Austria published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 08:07:02 UTC