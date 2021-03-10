Log in
Foreign trade of goods and services, January 2021

03/10/2021 | 08:49am EST
'Goods' and 'Services' items are components of the current account of the Balance of Payments of the Republic of Belarus. Since 2012, the data are compiled in compliance with the IMF's methodological recommendations provided for in the sixth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (IMF, Washington, D.C., 2009).

Statistical Information:

According to the 6th Edition of the Manual:

Reconciliation between the data on trade of the Republic of Belarus:

Geographical distribution of foreign trade in services of the Republic of Belarus for 2018-2019:

According to the 5th edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments Manual (IMF, 1993) 2003-2011:

Information on Payments for Export and Import of Goods and Services, Income and Transfers of Nonfinancial corporations and households:

See also:

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 13:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
