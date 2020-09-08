Foreign trade shows first possible signs of recovery: imports and exports in June 2020 each sunk by around 5%

Press release: 12.318-158/20

Vienna,2020-09-08 - The value of imports of goods was at €11.61 bn in June 2020, a decrease of 5.1% compared to June 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. The strongest decrease was recorded with Germany. At the same time, exports of goods decreased by 5.4% to €11.49 bn; Italy and Hungary were particularly affected. The balance of trade thus showed a deficit of €0.12 bn.

The visible decline due to COVID-19 months March (import: -8.4%, export: -4,4%), April (import: -26.2%, export: -23.9%) and May (import: -25.1%, export: -25.6%) decisively contributed the negative development of current reporting year. In the period January to June 2020, total imports amounted to €69.65 bn and total exports added up to €68.51 bn, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Austrian imports decreased by 13.0% and Austrian exports declined by 11.7%. The global ITGS balance (Austrian International Trade in Goods Statistics balance) showed a deficit of €1.14 bn.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version. Visualisations of the foreign trade data for 2019 are available in the ITGS-Atlas, the interactive tree maps on imports as well as exports and a bar diagram.