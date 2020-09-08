Log in
News  >  Companies

Foreign trade shows first possible signs of recovery: imports and exports in June 2020 each sunk by around 5%

09/08/2020 | 03:20am EDT

Press release: 12.318-158/20

Vienna,2020-09-08 - The value of imports of goods was at €11.61 bn in June 2020, a decrease of 5.1% compared to June 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. The strongest decrease was recorded with Germany. At the same time, exports of goods decreased by 5.4% to €11.49 bn; Italy and Hungary were particularly affected. The balance of trade thus showed a deficit of €0.12 bn.

The visible decline due to COVID-19 months March (import: -8.4%, export: -4,4%), April (import: -26.2%, export: -23.9%) and May (import: -25.1%, export: -25.6%) decisively contributed the negative development of current reporting year. In the period January to June 2020, total imports amounted to €69.65 bn and total exports added up to €68.51 bn, according to preliminary results by Statistics Austria. Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Austrian imports decreased by 13.0% and Austrian exports declined by 11.7%. The global ITGS balance (Austrian International Trade in Goods Statistics balance) showed a deficit of €1.14 bn.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version. Visualisations of the foreign trade data for 2019 are available in the ITGS-Atlas, the interactive tree maps on imports as well as exports and a bar diagram.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:19:04 UTC
