Foreigners Acquire C$14.83 Billion of Canadian Securities in July

By Glenn Johnson

OTTAWA--Cross-border transactions in Canadian and foreign securities increased in July as foreigners acquired Canadian securities after a large divestment in June.

Nonresident investors in July purchased a net 14.83 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $11.21 billion, in Canadian securities, Statistics Canada said Friday. The data agency said the investment in July mainly focused on bonds.

Canadian investors bought a net C$4.3 billion in foreign securities.

As a result of investment flows in July, international transactions generated a net inflow of funds of C$10.5 billion into the Canadian economy.

The monthly international securities transaction reports offer a gauge on foreign-market sentiment toward the Canadian economy and the country's public finances. This activity excludes transactions in equity and debt instruments between affiliated enterprises.

