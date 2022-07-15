Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Foreigners Acquire C$2.35 Billion of Canadian Securities in May

07/15/2022 | 09:20am EDT
By Kim Mackrael


OTTAWA--Cross-border transactions in both Canadian and foreign securities slowed in May as foreigners registered their lowest monthly investment in Canadian securities in more than a year.

Nonresident investors in May purchased a net 2.35 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$1.79 billion, in Canadian securities, Statistics Canada said Friday. The data agency said it was the lowest investment by foreigners since January 2021.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors bought a net C$573 million in foreign securities.

As a result of investment flows in May, international transactions generated a net inflow of funds of C$1.78 billion into the Canadian economy in May.

The monthly international securities report covers portfolio transactions in equity and investment fund shares, bonds and money market instruments for both Canadian and foreign issues. This activity excludes transactions in equity and debt instruments between affiliated enterprises.


Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 0920ET

