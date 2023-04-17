By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian investors trimmed their exposure to foreign securities for a third straight month in February, albeit at a slower pace, while foreigners continuing to add Canadian securities, led by the purchase of corporate bonds.

Nonresident investors in February purchased a net 4.62 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $3.46 billion, in Canadian securities, Statistics Canada said Monday. The purchases continued a trend of buying for a fifth consecutive month, with nonresidents investing in Canadian debt securities in February but selling Canadian equities, the data agency said.

For the month, Canadian investors sold C$1.61 billion in foreign securities, after offloading C$16.18 billion in securities in January. The agency said Canadians again sold U.S. shares, cutting their holdings by C$691 million in February compared with an average divestment of about C$7.8 billion worth of U.S. shares in the previous two months.

As a result, international transactions generated a net inflow into the Canadian economy of roughly C$6.2 billion in January.

The monthly international securities report covers a portfolio of transactions in equity and investment fund shares, bonds and money market instruments for both Canadian and foreign issues. The activity excludes transactions in equity and debt instruments between affiliated enterprises.

