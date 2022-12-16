Advanced search
Foreigners Bought C$8.5 Billion of Canadian Securities in October

12/16/2022 | 09:28am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


OTTAWA--Foreigners resumed buying Canadian securities in October following a sharp divestment the month before, while Canadians trimmed their holdings of foreign securities for the month after adding to them in September.

Nonresident investors in October purchased a net 8.46 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$6.19 billion, in Canadian securities, Statistics Canada said Friday. That followed the sale of C$22.5 billion in Canadian securities in September.

The data agency said investment by foreigners targeted debt securities issued by private Canadian corporations, even as foreign divesting of Canadian equities continued for the month, albeit at a much slower pace than in September. Non-resident investors also reduced their exposure to provincial government bonds, in the largest divestment since December 2019 that was led by retirements of U.S. dollar denominated bonds.

For the month, Canadian investors sold C$1.67 billion in foreign securities, after buying C$$10.4 billion in foreign securities the previous month. The agency said the reduction in foreign holdings was largely due to sales of U.S. shares, moderated somewhat by purchases of foreign bonds, with Canadians offloading C$11.4 billion worth of U.S. shares, mainly investment funds shares tracking broad stock market indexes.

As a result, international transactions generated a net inflow of funds into the Canadian economy of roughly C$10.1 billion in October, bringing the inflow for the first 10 months of the year to C$123.8 billion.

The monthly international securities report covers a portfolio of transactions in equity and investment fund shares, bonds and money market instruments for both Canadian and foreign issues. The activity excludes transactions in equity and debt instruments between affiliated enterprises.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 0927ET

