By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Foreigners continued to add Canadian securities to their portfolios to start the year, boosted by purchases of government debt, even as Canadians reduced exposure to foreign securities after record investment the month before.

Nonresident investors in January purchased a net 8.88 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $6.56 billion, in Canadian securities, Statistics Canada said Friday. The same month, Canadian investors sold C$7.59 billion in foreign securities.

As a result, international transactions generated a net inflow into the Canadian economy of C$16.47 billion in January.

A third consecutive month of foreign investment was focused in January on government debt securities. The agency said acquisitions of public sector debt securities totalled roughly C$21.3 billion for the month, the largest investment since November 2021, investment in federal government debt instruments and investment in debt securities of government business enterprises.

Canadians divestment of foreign securities by driven by a significant offloading of shares, moderated somewhat by investments in foreign bonds. Some C$14.85 billion in foreign equities was divested, split almost equally between U.S. and non-U.S. foreign shares. The month divestment activity was the highest in one year, and followed a record C$29.47 billion investment by Canadians in December.

The monthly international securities report covers a portfolio of transactions in equity and investment fund shares, bonds and money market instruments for both Canadian and foreign issues. The activity excludes transactions in equity and debt instruments between affiliated enterprises.

