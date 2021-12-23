Log in
Foreigners sell Japanese shares in the week to Dec. 17

12/23/2021 | 02:15am EST
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese shares in the week to Dec. 17 on concerns over Omicron coronavirus variant and rate increases signalled by major central banks.

They net sold 310.6 billion yen ($2.72 billion) worth of Japanese stocks last week, after buying 239 billion yen worth of shares in the prior week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Overseas investors bought derivatives worth 155.3 billion yen but sold 466 billion yen in cash equity markets.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased a net 274.4 billion yen worth of cross-border equities last week, marking a fourth straight week of net buying.

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
