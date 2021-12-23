Foreigners sell Japanese shares in the week to Dec. 17

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese
shares in the week to Dec. 17 on concerns over Omicron
coronavirus variant and rate increases signalled by major
central banks.
They net sold 310.6 billion yen ($2.72 billion) worth of
Japanese stocks last week, after buying 239 billion yen worth of
shares in the prior week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.
Overseas investors bought derivatives worth 155.3 billion
yen but sold 466 billion yen in cash equity markets.
Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased a net 274.4 billion
yen worth of cross-border equities last week, marking a fourth
straight week of net buying.
