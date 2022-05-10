Foreigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks in week to April 28

May 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week to April 28 on fears of a slowdown in the global economy and the impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns on domestic companies' earnings.

According to data from Japanese exchanges, overseas investors exited Japanese stocks worth a net 20.95 billion yen in a holiday-shortened week to April 28, their first weekly net selling in four weeks.

They sold derivatives worth 172.4 billion yen, but bought 151.45 billion yen in cash equity markets.

However, foreigners were net buyers of Japanese equities worth 800.16 billion yen in April, compared with a monthly sale of 1.13 trillion yen in March.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)