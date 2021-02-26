Foremost Income Fund Confirms Distribution for 2020

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - Foremost Income Fund ("Foremost" or the "Fund") confirms distribution for 2020.

By way of a press release dated December 15, 2020 (the "press release"), Foremost Income Fund (the "Fund") announced its projection that there will be a distribution of $0.40 per trust unit in respect of the 2020 fiscal year.

The Fund undertook to confirm the foregoing in February 2021 upon final determination of the taxable income of the Fund.

This press release confirms that there will be a distribution in respect of the 2020 fiscal year per details below:

Income allocated per trust unit: $0.40

Cash distribution per trust unit: $0.40

Record date: December 31, 2020

Payment date: On or before March 31, 2021

This amounts to the allocation of the aggregate total income of the Fund in respect of 2020, of $7,090,961 and distribution of cash of the same amount.

On behalf of the Trustees

Foremost Income Fund

[signed: Bevan May]

Bevan May, Trustee

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

