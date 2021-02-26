Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foremost Income Fund Confirms Distribution for 2020

02/26/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - Foremost Income Fund ("Foremost" or the "Fund") confirms distribution for 2020.

By way of a press release dated December 15, 2020 (the "press release"), Foremost Income Fund (the "Fund") announced its projection that there will be a distribution of $0.40 per trust unit in respect of the 2020 fiscal year.

The Fund undertook to confirm the foregoing in February 2021 upon final determination of the taxable income of the Fund.

This press release confirms that there will be a distribution in respect of the 2020 fiscal year per details below:

Income allocated per trust unit: $0.40

Cash distribution per trust unit: $0.40

Record date: December 31, 2020

Payment date: On or before March 31, 2021

This amounts to the allocation of the aggregate total income of the Fund in respect of 2020, of $7,090,961 and distribution of cash of the same amount.

On behalf of the Trustees

Foremost Income Fund
[signed: Bevan May]
Bevan May, Trustee

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Fund to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology. These statements include statements the Fund's intention to proceed with a Unitholders' meeting and information regarding the Trustees' views of the future prospects and tax treatment of the Fund and tax treatment of the Special Redemption, the Fund's expectations regarding the future availability of cash to meet redemption requests and the Trustee's expectations for redemption prices in December 2011 and January 2012. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, changes in laws and regulations, increased competition, fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange, and interest rates and stock market volatility.

For further Investor Relations information please contact:
Jackie Schenn, CA
Tel: (403) 295-5800 or toll free 1-800-661-9190 (Canada/US) - Fax: (403) 295-5832
E-mail: investorrelations@foremost.ca - Website: www.foremost.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75582


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:02aPRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 -2-
DJ
11:02aPRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
DJ
11:02aBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF INFINITY Q DIVERSIFIED ALPHA FUND INSTITUTIONAL CLASS (NASDAQ : IQDNX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX) Investigation
BU
11:02aFUTURE OF WORK : Seattle and Bellevue Commercial Real Estate Panel Examines “What Tenants Need to Know for 2021 and Beyond”
BU
11:02aElixxer Ltd. Provides Corporate Update
GL
11:02aBlackNorth Initiative's Dahabo Ahmed-Omer Earns Inaugural Business Changemakers Award From the Globe and Mail's Report on Business
BU
11:02aLLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
EQ
11:01aLONDON COULD LOSE OUT TO NEW YORK UNDER DRAFT EU FINANCE DEAL : document
RE
11:01aICELANDAIR : Final Agenda and Proposals – Annual General Meeting 12 March 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds turn up heat on Danone to name new CEO
4BP PLC : Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature
5Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ