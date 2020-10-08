Foreside Launches New Technology Solutions for Registered Investment Advisors, Broker Dealers, and Asset Managers

Products address Code of Ethics and personal account monitoring, best execution, education and training, advertising reviews, and cybersecurity

Foreside Financial Group, a global provider of regulatory and compliance service and technology offerings for firms in the global asset and wealth management industry, is introducing a robust collection of technology-based compliance solutions, all accessible via an expanded client portal. Each new solution is designed to streamline compliance and create efficiencies by employing the latest technology available to meet the unique needs of its individual clients.

Foreside is launching several solutions that will improve the compliance function in vital areas such as personal account monitoring, best execution review, delivery of education and training to staff, advertising and marketing review, and cybersecurity. Select solutions are capable of integrating with an advisor’s current portfolio management platform.

“We pride ourselves in learning our clients’ businesses inside and out to create a truly personalized experience and customized compliance solution,” said David Whitaker, President at Foreside. “We are excited to be able to enhance our consulting relationships by providing our clients with access to state of the art technology designed to integrate back office systems, improve the compliance function, and ultimately streamline compliance, making it more cost effective. These new solutions will help Foreside better address our clients’ needs in a variety of areas, while maintaining the high-touch approach that is the hallmark of Foreside’s consulting practice.”

Foreside’s expanded technology suite includes:

Personal Account Monitoring/Code of Ethics Solution

Designed to save investment advisors and broker dealers time and effort and increase accuracy and timeliness of reporting, this solution enables the electronic capture of employee trades and holdings, and automates the various checks needed to maintain compliance. Employees access the web-based solution to review and verify personal trade activity, request pre-clearance approval, and perform reporting functions as required by the firm. This solution also reviews employee trade activity to identify conflicts of interest with a firm’s client trading activity.

Best Execution Solution

This solution delivers automated reporting and analysis of a firm’s trade execution. Firms receive quarterly reporting, including an executive summary customized to the advisor’s specific trading activity, as well as secure, online access to detailed, trade-by-trade analysis of execution received from brokers, including the ability to compare against other brokers, review market impact, and more.

Compliance Training & Educational Courses

Foreside provides comprehensive access to online courses that firms can rely upon to train and educate employees on important compliance matters and themes, as well as meet a broker dealer’s firm element requirements. Firms are provided a comprehensive and tailored list of online courses, which can be accessed by employees at a time that is most convenient for them With decades of compliance experience, Foreside will continue to expand course offerings, including soon to be released CCO training courses.

AdCompliance for an expanding client base

Foreside AdCompliance® is now being introduced to Foreside’s investment advisor and broker-dealer clients. This proprietary internet-based solution facilitates marketing material review for investment advisors and broker-dealers. Foreside AdCompliance® is designed to meet different users’ needs – whether that be the marketing department, compliance department or management teams. The web-based software provides real-time workflow management over the review cycle, with full transparency.

Cybersecurity Solutions

Foreside’s cybersecurity solution offers cost-effective, regulatorily tuned, cybersecurity consulting and managed security services specifically designed to meet the needs of Foreside’s investment advisor, broker dealer and asset manager clients. These cybersecurity solutions provide tailor-made cybersecurity consulting programs, managed detection and response (MDR), penetration tests, and more, enabling Foreside clients to be proactive with cyber risk management.

About Foreside Financial Group

Foreside delivers comprehensive advice and best-in-class technology solutions to clients in the global asset and wealth management industries. Foreside distributes more than $1 trillion* of product through their 21 limited purpose broker-dealers. For 15 years, Foreside’s suite of services and platform-based model have helped automate and simplify compliance and marketing for clients. Foreside works with pooled investment products, investment advisors, broker-dealers, global asset managers and other financial institutions.

By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, Foreside helps firms address and shape today’s regulatory environment, drive operational efficiency and growth, and focus on value-adding work. Foreside is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with numerous regional offices, including New York and Boston. For more information on Foreside’s suite of services, please visit www.foreside.com.

*as of 1/1/2020

