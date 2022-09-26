Forest Service launches criminal probe into Mosquito Fire; seizes PG&E equipment

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Californian utility PG&E Corp
said on Monday it was cooperating with the U.S. Forest
Service (USFS) after the federal agency started a criminal
investigation into the U.S. state's largest wildfire this year.
The Mosquito Fire has scorched 76,781 acres (31,072
hectares) as of Sept. 25. It has forced at least 11,000 people
to evacuate from Foresthill, Volcanoville, Georgetown and other
communities between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.
As part of the investigation, the USFS removed and took
possession of one of PG&E's transmission poles and equipment on
Sept. 24, the utility said in a filing.
"While PG&E is conducting our own investigation into the
events that led to the fire, we do not have access to the
physical evidence that was collected as part of the USFS
investigation over the weekend," a PG&E spokesperson said in an
emailed statement to Reuters.
The spokesperson reiterated that the USFS had not made a
determination on the cause of the fire.
The power company's equipment has been blamed for sparking
numerous wildfires, including some of the state's most deadly
and destructive. Potential liabilities of tens of billions of
dollars forced it to seek bankruptcy protection in 2017 and
2018.
The Mosquito Fire, which is 60% contained, has destroyed 78
structures and damaged 13, as of Sept. 25.
PG&E said the USFS had indicated to it that the fire began
in an area of the company's power line on National Forest System
lands.
Earlier this month, PG&E said there had been electrical
activity near one of its transmission poles in the area around
OxBow Reservoir on Sierra Nevada, where the fire began on Sept.
6.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)