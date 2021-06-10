Log in
Forge First Asset Management Inc. Announces Reduction in Minimum Initial and Additional Investment Amounts

06/10/2021 | 03:47pm EDT
TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge First Asset Management Inc., the manager of Forge First Long Short Alternative Fund and Forge First Conservative Alternative Fund (the “Funds”), announced that effective immediately, the minimum initial investment amount in Series A, Series AT, Series F and Series FT units of a Fund will be reduced from $1,000 to $500 and the minimum additional investment in Series A, Series AT, Series F or Series FT units of a Fund will be reduced from $500 to $100.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. is an alternative asset manager offering investment solutions that find a balance between asset protection and capital enhancement. For further information on Forge First Asset Management Inc., please visit www.forgefirst.com.

Press Contact:
Andrew McCreath
President and CEO
Tel: 416-687-6771
Email: amccreath@forgefirst.com


