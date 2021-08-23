ForgeRock Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

ForgeRock, Inc. (ForgeRock), a global identity leader, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. ForgeRock intends to list its Class A common stock under the ticker symbol “FORG” on the New York Stock Exchange.

The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BTIG, LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., Truist Securities, Inc., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, a global leader in digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 organizations around the world orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in cloud or hybrid environments.

