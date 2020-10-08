ForgeRock : Named a Leader in Customer Identity and Access Management Report

Report Gives ForgeRock Highest Score in Strategy Category

ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Q4 2020.

Vendors were evaluated for The Forrester Wave on 32 criteria across three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. ForgeRock received the highest possible scores in the criteria of customer identity verification (IDV) and registration; IDV and fraud management systems integration; identity analytics and threat feeds; data orchestration, workflows, and user management; privacy consent management and profiling; and execution roadmap.

In its evaluation of the ForgeRock Identity Cloud and Platform, a comprehensive solution for Customer and Workforce IAM needs, Forrester noted the “powerful workflow and policy abstraction called Trees that allows admins to create modular, customized, no-code or low-code workflows for all CIAM use cases, including registration, authentication, and self-service. Mapping data from existing user stores to the solution is easy. It supports early-stage, passwordless registrations out of the box; single sign-on (SSO) and validation flows are very broad and flexible.”

The evaluation of ForgeRock concludes that it “is a great fit for firms that have many customer-facing applications with complex authentication and workflow requirements.”

"We're proud to be recognized by Forrester," said Peter Barker, chief product officer at ForgeRock. "ForgeRock's unique approach to Identity is making it easier for large enterprises to deliver great digital experiences at a time when remote work and life remains a reality. We're thrilled that Forrester has named us as a leader in CIAM."

ForgeRock Identity Platform - One Platform, All Identities, Any Cloud

Digital transformation, competitive advantage, and saving money are driving factors for any organization moving to the cloud. However, many organizations still need to support their on-prem legacy applications that continue to provide business-critical functionality. To support this reality and enable a smooth migration to the cloud, today’s enterprises require a comprehensive hybrid cloud IAM strategy.

ForgeRock offers the full power of the ForgeRock Identity Platform on prem and as a service with the ForgeRock Identity Cloud. As the only identity platform delivered as a service on the market, Identity Cloud is comprehensive, extensible, and customizable. ForgeRock’s hybrid approach helps bridge the gap between legacy and the new world, and transform business apps and services — all without impacting user experience.

