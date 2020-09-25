Form of Proxy for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held October 28th, 2020

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

PROXY SOLICITED BY THE MANAGEMENT OF THE CORPORATION

For the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 28,2020

The undersigned shareholder of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (the "Corporation") hereby appoints John F. Kearney, Chairman, or failing him, Richard Pinkerton, Chief Financial Officer, or failing him Neil Steenberg, Secretary, or instead of the foregoing persons, ______________________________, as proxy of the undersigned to attend and act at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

of the Corporation to be held on Wednesday, the 28th day of October, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.in the forenoon (Toronto time) and at any adjournment or adjournments thereof and to vote the number of shares in the Corporation's capital that the undersigned would be entitled to vote if personally present:

Management recommend shareholders VOTE FOR the matters set out in items (a) and (b) below.

The undersigned specifies that all of the voting shares owned by the undersigned and represented by this form of Proxy shall be:

(a) VOTED FOR or WITHHELD FROM VOTING in respect of the election of the following directors:

For Withhold 1 John F. Kearney ( ) ( ) 2 D. William Hooley ( ) ( ) 3 Eric Cunningham ( ) ( ) 4 Matthew Coon-Come ( ) ( ) 5 Gerald Gauthier ( ) ( ) 6 Brendan Lynch ( ) ( ) 7 Danesh Varma ( ) ( ) (b) VOTED FOR ( ) OR AGAINST ( ) in respect of the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional

Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and

At the discretion of the said Proxyholder, to vote upon any amendments or variation of the above matters or any other matter that may properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

This Proxy is solicited on behalf of the Management of the Corporation and will be voted as directed in the space provided above or, if no direction is given, it will be voted FOR each resolution. The persons named in this Proxy are officers of the Corporation. Each shareholder has the right to appoint a person, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and to act for and on behalf of such shareholder at the Meeting, other than the persons designated above. To exercise such rights, the names of the persons designated by Management to act should be crossed out and the name of the shareholder's appointee should be legibly printed in the blank space provided.

DATED this day of , 2020

Signature of Shareholder

Shareholder's Name (Please Print)