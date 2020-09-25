Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Form of Proxy for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held October 28th, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

PROXY SOLICITED BY THE MANAGEMENT OF THE CORPORATION

For the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 28,2020

The undersigned shareholder of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (the "Corporation") hereby appoints John F. Kearney, Chairman, or failing him, Richard Pinkerton, Chief Financial Officer, or failing him Neil Steenberg, Secretary, or instead of the foregoing persons, ______________________________, as proxy of the undersigned to attend and act at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

of the Corporation to be held on Wednesday, the 28th day of October, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.in the forenoon (Toronto time) and at any adjournment or adjournments thereof and to vote the number of shares in the Corporation's capital that the undersigned would be entitled to vote if personally present:

Management recommend shareholders VOTE FOR the matters set out in items (a) and (b) below.

The undersigned specifies that all of the voting shares owned by the undersigned and represented by this form of Proxy shall be:

(a) VOTED FOR or WITHHELD FROM VOTING in respect of the election of the following directors:

For

Withhold

1

John F. Kearney

(

)

(

)

2

D. William Hooley

(

)

(

)

3

Eric Cunningham

(

)

(

)

4

Matthew Coon-Come

(

)

(

)

5

Gerald Gauthier

(

)

(

)

6

Brendan Lynch

(

)

(

)

7

Danesh Varma

(

)

(

)

(b) VOTED FOR (

) OR AGAINST (

) in respect of the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional

Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and

  1. At the discretion of the said Proxyholder, to vote upon any amendments or variation of the above matters or any other matter that may properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

This Proxy is solicited on behalf of the Management of the Corporation and will be voted as directed in the space provided above or, if no direction is given, it will be voted FOR each resolution. The persons named in this Proxy are officers of the Corporation. Each shareholder has the right to appoint a person, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and to act for and on behalf of such shareholder at the Meeting, other than the persons designated above. To exercise such rights, the names of the persons designated by Management to act should be crossed out and the name of the shareholder's appointee should be legibly printed in the blank space provided.

DATED this

day of

, 2020

Signature of Shareholder

Shareholder's Name (Please Print)

NOTES

  1. This Proxy will not be valid and will not be acted upon or voted unless it is signed and delivered to Labrador Iron
    Mines Holdings Limited, Investor Communications - AGM Proxy, PO Box 1178 Stn Toronto Dominion, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1P2 before 11:00 a.m. on October 27, 2020, the day prior to the date of the Meeting. An enclosed envelope is included with this Proxy.
  2. In the event that the date is not completed, this Proxy will be deemed to be dated upon the day that it is mailed by the Corporation to the securityholder.
  3. In addition to any revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a Proxy may be revoked by instrument in writing executed by the securityholder or his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the securityholder is a company, under its corporate seal by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized and deposited either at the registered office of the Corporation, at any time up to and including 11:00 a.m. on the day prior to the date of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, at which the Proxy is to be used, or with the Chairman at the Meeting on the date of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, and upon such deposit, the Proxy is revoked.
  4. If the appointee is a corporation, the Proxy must be executed under its corporate seal or signed by an officer or attorney duly authorized. Persons signing as executors, administrators, trustees, etc. should so indicate.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 21:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSTRICKLAND METALS : Issue of Unlisted Options
PU
05:55pHUDSON : SC 13E3 Going private transaction by certain issuers nt10015072x2_sch13e3.htm
PU
05:55pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.25.20 - Live
PU
05:50pBEASLEY BROADCAST : MJ Returns to Tampa Bay as Host of the New MJ Morning Show on Q105
PU
05:49pPORT HOUSTON : Commission Meeting Sept. 29
BU
05:48pS&P GLOBAL : Chesapeake Utilities to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:46pDANAHER : Correction Notice To Press Release Regarding Dividend Amount
PR
05:46pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FENC
GL
05:43pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : OK prosecutors argue Uber driver accused of murder may flee
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group