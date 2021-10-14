FormFree named a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America

ATHENS, Ga., Oct 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree® today announced its selection as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professionals America (MPA). MPA's annual top mortgage employer report recognizes companies in the mortgage industry that excel in workplace culture and employee satisfaction.



To qualify for this honor, companies are evaluated by their employees via an anonymous survey that measures employee sentiment about benefits, incentives, professional development initiatives, culture and more. Only companies that earn an 80% or greater employee satisfaction score appear on the Top Mortgage Employer list.



FormFree employees expressed high regard for the company, citing its generous retirement and insurance benefits, incentive stock option, parental leave and regular team building activities as reasons for their satisfaction. Other perks of employment include a $1,500 professional development allowance for each employee and opportunities to participate in company-sponsored charitable initiatives with the Red Cross of Northeast Georgia and Extra Special People, a local charity for individuals with disabilities.



"FormFree fosters a collaborative, innovative work environment," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "We stand by our team 100% for their unyielding spirit as they propel our company to the forefront of the digital mortgage revolution."



To read more about the companies honored in MPA's 2021 Top Mortgage Employer cohort, visit https://www.mpamag.com/us.



About FormFree®



FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



About Mortgage Professional America



Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage & finance industry's most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. Created exclusively for the mortgage & finance industry, MPA provides a real-time web service that keeps time-poor mortgage & finance professionals up to date with the latest breaking news, cutting-edge opinion, and expert analysis affecting both their business, and their industry as a whole. For more information, visit https://www.mpamag.com/us.



