Formal Employment Creation Project - P171766

The objective of the Formal Employment Creation Project for Turkey is to enhance the conditions for formal job creation by firms operating in provinces with high incidence of Syrians under Temporary Protection (SuTP), for the benefit of Turkish citizens and refugees. The project has three components. 1. Loans targeting firms with high potential for job creation component will supports loan financing for financially viable firms (a) through direct...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More