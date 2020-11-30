Formation of Buchholtz Perkin M&A Advisory Firm

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Buchholtz and Nicolas Perkin, two industry experts, today announce the formation of Buchholtz Perkin, an M&A Advisory Firm. Andy and Nic have 50 years of combined experience in mergers and acquisitions and capital raises across nearly every industry. Buchholtz Perkin specializes in transactions ranging in size from $20M to $250M across healthcare, fintech, entertainment, and media industries.

Andy and Nic worked together as investment bankers at Veronis Suhler Stevenson, successfully advising business owners, entrepreneurs, private equity firms, and public and private companies on large and middle market financial transactions. Most recently, Andy continued his M&A advisory career as Head of Investment Banking at Woodbridge International while Nic oversees acquisitions as the Founder and CEO of Perkin Industries.

"I am excited to work with Andy again. Our combined, wide range of knowledge and experience will ensure success for our clients. The relationships we have built over the last 25 years gives us the opportunity to expand quickly," said Nic.

"I've worked in this industry for a long time, so I know the most important qualities for a successful M&A firm are to be a trusted advisor to clients and be up front and transparent. Our priority is to advise clients in their best interest and help them achieve their goals," said Andy.

Buchholtz Perkin specializes in sell-side and buy-side transactions as well as joint ventures, divestitures, and strategic advisory. Buchholtz Perkin has offices in New York City and New Orleans. For additional information, visit www.buchholtzperkin.com.

About Andrew Buchholtz

Andrew Buchholtz has been helping clients buy and sell businesses for 25 years. He has worked with owner-operators, private equity funds and both public and private corporate sellers on hundreds of M&A transactions. Andrew has been an M&A specialist at Veronis Suhler Stevenson, BMO Capital Markets, and B. Riley, and served as the Head of Investment Banking at Woodbridge International.

About Nicolas Perkin

Nicolas Perkin handled investment banking and mergers and acquisitions at Veronis Suhler Stevenson. Nic went on to build The Receivables Exchange, the largest online trading platform for accounts receivable which he ultimately sold to a prominent private equity firm, before founding Perkin Industries, an investment firm focusing on the acquisition of cash producing operating assets.

