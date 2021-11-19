Log in
Former Astellas Pharma VP of Biostatistics Joins MMS as Principal Advisor of Biostatistics and Submissions Planning

11/19/2021 | 09:04am EST
MMS Holdings – a data-focused CRO – announced this week the addition of Kevin Chartier, Ph.D., as Principal Advisor of Biostatistics and Submissions Planning. Chartier will work with the biostatistics team across MMS global operations to support Sponsors with complex studies and submissions.

Bringing more than 25 years of statistics experience, Dr. Chartier has held positions at Astellas Pharma, Novartis, Wyeth, Pfizer, and United BioSource Corporation across various statistics, biometrics, and biostatistics functions. In addition, he completed his Ph.D. in Statistics from Kansas State University.

“At MMS, we pride ourselves on being able to provide our Sponsors with the right experts to meet their goals,” said Michelle Gayari, Executive Vice President, Global Operational Excellence and Innovation, MMS. “With the addition of Dr. Chartier and his extensive experience in biostatistics and submissions planning to our global team, we continue to build on our best-in-class clinical trial design and data solutions for Sponsors and patients.”

Dr. Chartier’s responsibilities as Principal Advisor of Biostatistics and Submissions Planning include:

  • Acting as the senior technical reviewer for complex biostatistics studies
  • Advising Sponsors on biostatistics methods and efficiencies for health authority submissions
  • Contributing to MMS’ emerging biometrics service areas, data science using real world evidence and built-for-purpose technology, Datacise™ , adaptive trial design, and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs)
  • Leading complex biostatistics studies, programs and submissions across therapeutic areas and extending to rare diseases

“I am excited to join an organization with a proven track record, being able to get closer to the science and the data, and consulting with other drug developers,” said Dr. Kevin Chartier. “I plan on building upon this success and strive to provide MMS Sponsors with innovative fit-for-purpose quantitative development strategies and study options to ensure optimal decision making. I'm looking forward to providing educational opportunities for MMS colleagues and Sponsors who desire these services as well.”

Additionally, Dr. Chartier will continue his mission of ensuring statistical and quantitative experts are full drug development partners shaping the evolution of drug development.

MMS was recently named a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace in 2021.

Learn more about MMS at www.mmsholdings.com/

About MMS Holdings

MMS is an award-winning, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating, and the company was named Most Outstanding CRO in the 2019 Biotechnology Awards and was named a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace in 2021.

For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com or follow MMS on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
