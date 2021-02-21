Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mark Carney, former head of the UK and
Canadian central banks, has joined the board of U.S. digital
payments company Stripe Inc, days after the company was reported
to be planning a primary funding round valuing it at over $100
billion.
"Regulated in multiple jurisdictions and partnering with
several dozen financial institutions around the world, Stripe
will benefit from Mark Carney's extensive experience of global
financial systems and governance", the company said on Sunday,
confirming a report by the Sunday Times newspaper.
In a statement posted on company's website https://stripe.com/newsroom/news/mark-carney-joins-stripe-board,
Carney recognised that the very nature of commerce has changed
over the past decade, saying Stripe had been at the forefront of
enabling the new digital economy.
"I look forward to supporting Stripe over the coming years
as they build the global infrastructure that enables the
internet to become the engine for strong and inclusive economic
growth," Carney added.
Forbes magazine reported on Wednesday that investors were
valuing Stripe at $115 billion in secondary-market transactions.
A senior Stripe executive told Reuters in December that the
company plans to expand across Asia, including in Southeast
Asia, Japan, China and India.
It offers products that allow merchants to accept digital
payments from customers and a range of business banking
services.
Stripe raised $600 million in April in an extension of a
Series G round and was valued back then at $36 billion.
Consumer-facing fintechs have been boosted during the
COVID-19 pandemic, as people have been staying at home and
increasingly managing their finances online.
Carney, who headed the Bank of England and the Bank of
Canada, had a 13-year career at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs
Group Inc in its London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto
offices.
He is the United Nations special envoy on climate action and
finance.
