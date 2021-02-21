Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe

02/21/2021 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mark Carney, former head of the UK and Canadian central banks, has joined the board of U.S. digital payments company Stripe Inc, days after the company was reported to be planning a primary funding round valuing it at over $100 billion.

"Regulated in multiple jurisdictions and partnering with several dozen financial institutions around the world, Stripe will benefit from Mark Carney's extensive experience of global financial systems and governance", the company said on Sunday, confirming a report by the Sunday Times newspaper.

In a statement posted on company's website https://stripe.com/newsroom/news/mark-carney-joins-stripe-board, Carney recognised that the very nature of commerce has changed over the past decade, saying Stripe had been at the forefront of enabling the new digital economy.

"I look forward to supporting Stripe over the coming years as they build the global infrastructure that enables the internet to become the engine for strong and inclusive economic growth," Carney added.

Forbes magazine reported on Wednesday that investors were valuing Stripe at $115 billion in secondary-market transactions.

A senior Stripe executive told Reuters in December that the company plans to expand across Asia, including in Southeast Asia, Japan, China and India.

It offers products that allow merchants to accept digital payments from customers and a range of business banking services.

Stripe raised $600 million in April in an extension of a Series G round and was valued back then at $36 billion.

Consumer-facing fintechs have been boosted during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people have been staying at home and increasingly managing their finances online.

Carney, who headed the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, had a 13-year career at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc in its London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices.

He is the United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh, additional reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aFormer Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
RE
06:44aBANK OF ISRAEL : The Expected Rate of Inflation Derived from Various Sources (Periodic average, percent)
PU
06:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China port handles over 6,000 China-Europe freight trains
PU
06:32aSudan took steps to streamline commodities, imports during devaluation- minister
RE
06:05aSudan sharply devalues currency as it aims for debt relief
RE
05:45aInflation Depends on Where You Look for It
DJ
05:45aRestaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
DJ
04:52aUK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses
RE
03:56aMediterranean Nice wants to curb tourist inflow to tackle virus spike
RE
02:55aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister and Ambassador of Czech Republic discuss bilateral cooperation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
2Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Restaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
4UK could declare Brexit 'water wars' - The Telegraph
5CAIRN ENERGY PLC : CAIRN ENERGY : Britain's Cairn hopeful of solution in $1.2 billion-plus Indian government t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ