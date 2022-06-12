Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine

Jordan Gatley left the British army in March, his family said, and after careful consideration went to Ukraine to help in the fight against the Russian invasion.

The family said it had received the news on Friday that he had been shot and killed.

The eastern city is the epicentre of intense fighting to control the country's Donbas region.

"He loved his job and we are so proud of him," his family said in a Facebook post. "He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts."

Britain's Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine."

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

