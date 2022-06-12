Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine

06/12/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - A former British soldier has been killed fighting for Ukraine in the city of Sievierodonetsk, his family said on social media.

Jordan Gatley left the British army in March, his family said, and after careful consideration went to Ukraine to help in the fight against the Russian invasion.

The family said it had received the news on Friday that he had been shot and killed.

The eastern city is the epicentre of intense fighting to control the country's Donbas region.

"He loved his job and we are so proud of him," his family said in a Facebook post. "He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts."

Britain's Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine."

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
